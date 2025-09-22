Mainly cloudy with a brief shower or two, high 92

Another Warm Day Ahead

Yesterday’s weather repeats today! Expect:

Hot Conditions: Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory from 10 AM – 4 PM (urban & coastal PR/USVI).

Afternoon Showers & T-Storms: Risk of flooding over interior to western PR.

Saharan Dust: Arriving this afternoon, bringing hazy skies into tonight.

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Gabrielle, located over the central subtropical Atlantic a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.



Central Tropical Atlantic

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands has increased since yesterday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more favorable for development by tomorrow, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter part of this week while while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.



East of the Leeward Islands

A tropical wave located about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for slow development over the next few days as the wave moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

By the latter part of this week, the system is expected to slow down and turn more northwestward, and a tropical depression could form late this week when the system is over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean or near the Bahamas. Regardless of development, gusty winds and showers are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight and Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…In Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques Counties. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.