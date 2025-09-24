Man aimed to massacre deputies — then gun jammed, Texas sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas — A man with a rifle and plenty of ammunition waited in the woods to shoot deputies, but his planned ambush fell apart when his gun jammed, Texas authorities say.

Deputies responded to a call in Humble early on Tuesday, Sept. 23, and came under fire as they arrived, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X.

The shooter, identified as 47-year-old Kenyon Levor Coleman, was opening fire with an “automatic rifle” – but the volley suddenly stopped when the rifle jammed and “Coleman was unable to clear it,” Gonzalez said.

He retreated further into the woods, but deputies pursued and arrested him, the sheriff said.

Coleman was prepared for a fight, Gonzalez said, as he was dressed in all black, had plenty of ammo at the ready, and even set up what appears to be a beach or camping chair.

Coleman’s weapon jammed before he was able to hit anyone, according to Gonzalez.

“I thank God no deputies were hurt,” the sheriff said. Coleman was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a police officer, officials said.

In the post, Gonzalez said it “appears as though the initial call for service was a possible fake/swatting call.” However, the sheriff’s office later said that a fake call received that day was actually unrelated to Coleman, KTRK reported.

McClatchy News reached out to authorities for clarification and did not immediately hear back.

Officials have not said what may have motivated the ambush.

Humble is a 20-mile drive northeast from downtown Houston.

By MITCHELL WILLETTS/McClatchy News

Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the central U.S. for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast living in Texas.

Read more