Man faces domestic violence charge after being accused of assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is facing domestic violence-related charges after being accused of an assault, authorities said.

Luis Amaro Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, an adult female victim went to the Richard N. Callwood Command to report that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Luis Amaro Jr., 36, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The victim stated that on Saturday, August 9, 2025, Amaro “was upset and began questioning her about where she had been,” police said.

She said that on Sunday, August 10, 2025, Amaro Jr. appeared to have “cooled down;” but, he approached her again later in the evening after she returned home, according to police.

“The victim said that as the argument became heated, Amaro Jr. threw her to the ground causing injuries to her lower tailbone and he bit her on the face, also causing injuries to her left cheek,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at about 5:45 p.m., Amaro was present at the Domestic Violence Unit where he was formally made aware of the complaint made against him, according to Chichester.

Amaro was read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed. He declined to make a statement.

No bail was offered to Amaro due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

He was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Amaro is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with any relevant information about this incident is asked to contact the Domestic Violence Unit.