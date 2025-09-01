Man accused of going to B&B to shoot and kill his ex-wife

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife at a Government Hill bed and breakfast where she was staying.

Tizoni A. Mahoney, 54, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A police investigation revealed that Mahone killed his ex-wife Maireni Heredia Tiburico shortly before 11:48 a.m. at a bed and breakfast on Government Hill on Friday August 29, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Tizoni A. Mahoney, 54, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Responding officers traveled to the Galleon House and discovered Heredia Tiburico had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

Emergency Medical Technicians determined that Heredia Tiburico was unresponsive at the scene and pronounced her dead at 12:26 p.m, after concluding that she did not have any vital signs, according to police.

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division 340-714-9823, 340-714-9828, 340-714-9829, or 340-642-8449 (WhatsApp only). You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.