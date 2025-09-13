Man takes East End property, swindles 2 women out of $7,450, gets probation

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man swindled two women out of $7,450, took the deed of a property on the East End, fled the territory and was sentenced to probation by a Superior Court judge.

Kenneth L. Springer, 50, of Catherine’s Rest, was sentenced to probation in Superior Court on three counts of obtaining money by false pretense on Friday, Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea said.

Springer was placed on probation for five years, according to AG Rhea.

Springer had falsely presented himself as a contractor and unlawfully obtained money from multiple individuals in 2007, the AG said.

VIDOJ mug shot of Kenneth L. Springer, 50, of Catherine’s Rest in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Judge Ernest E. Morris, Jr. handed down that sentence to Springer following his guilty plea in a case originally filed in 2010.

Springer then fled the territory, leading the Superior Court to issue a warrant for his failure to appear in January 2023.

He was finally apprehended in Texas and extradited to St. Croix in August 2025. Springer remained in custody until his plea was entered, and judgment was issued Friday, AG Rhea said.

Between March 2007 and July 2007, Springer knowingly defrauded two females of $4,150.00 and

$3,330.00, respectively. Springer also filed a forged deed granting title to real property located at

Plot 107C Solitude to himself.

The sentence in this case requires Springer to file a deed granting the property back to the rightful owner, along with proof that there are no outstanding encumbrances, liens or mortgages on the property.

“Springer also must repay the other two victims in whole,” AG Rhea said.

The filing of the deed, in addition to one hundred hours of community service, must be completed before Springer is allowed to return to Texas.

Attorney General Rhea expressed gratitude to all those involved for their dedication and pursuit of

justice against Kenneth Springer over the past 15 years, including the prosecutor, Acting Deputy

Attorney General and Director of the White-Collar Crime Division Patricia Lynn Pryor, Esq., and

Assistant Director Gisselle Quinones of the Special Investigations Division from the St. Croix District of the V.I. Department of Justice (DOJ). He also expressed gratitude to the members of the Economic Crimes Unit of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) and well as the other officers who investigated the case.