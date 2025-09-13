Tropical wave arrives tomorrow; cloudy, rainy, high 92 today

A tropical wave will arrive tomorrow, increasing the risk of flooding, the National Weather Service said.

We can expect showers and thunderstorms over central, western, and northern Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coastal and urban areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the NWS said.

On St. Croix, we can expect a thunderstorm later tonight, AccuWeather said.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…All coastal and urban areas, as well as the valleys of the eastern interior in Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and all of the Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eastern and central tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity over the far eastern Atlantic.

Dry and stable air will likely limit this system’s development over the next few days, but a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of next week while moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.