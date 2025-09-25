Mom stabbed to death by ex during gas station custody exchange

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife during a custody exchange involving their 1-year-old child, Michigan officials say.

Fatme “Stella” Davis, 23, was “beat and repeatedly stabbed” inside a Meijer gas station in Shelby Township on September 21, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Officials said she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The alleged actions by Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr. — the victim’s 25-year-old estranged husband — took place as their 1-year-old child was in his mother’s car, according to Lucido.

Prosecutors said Sidney Davis was discovered in a separate town “with a severe laceration on his hand.” He was arrested and treated for his injuries in a hospital.

He was arraigned September 24 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, according to Lucido.

“The allegations in this case are both shocking and deeply disturbing,” Lucido said in a statement. “A young mother was allegedly killed at the hands of her estranged husband, while their child sat waiting in the car.”

Saif Mahmoud told WDIV his sister, Stella Davis, had separated from her husband but the divorce was not finalized. She had previously reported signs of abuse to local authorities, Mahmoud said.

“She was an amazing mother, and she loved her son more than anything in this world,” Mahmoud told the station. “Everybody loves her son. He is such a beautiful little boy, and my nephew will grow up to remember how beautiful and how much his mother loved him.”

The 1-year-old was placed into custody of his paternal grandmother, officials said.

The creator of a GoFundMe called the woman’s death a “devastating tragedy.” Stella Davis was described in the fundraiser as a “strong-willed woman” who always put others before herself.

“Even while fighting battles most never knew about, she was the first to show up for others—offering love, laughter, and support whenever someone needed it,” according to the GoFundMe. “Her world revolved around Elliot, and the bond they shared was unbreakable.”

Shelby Township is about a 30-mile drive north from Detroit.

