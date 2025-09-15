Mostly cloudy, breezy with a passing shower or two, high 91

A low-level disturbance today and a tropical wave Wednesday and Thursday will bring increasing showers and thunderstorms across the islands, the National Weather Service said.

Central tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The disturbance will begin to move into a more favorable environment for development in the next couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter part of this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.