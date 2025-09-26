Mostly cloudy with a little morning rain, high 91

Heat indices of up to 111°F are expected between 10 AM and 4 PM AST, with an elevated heat risk across several areas of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coastal sectors of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico from 10 AM to 4 PM AST.

In addition, there is a limited to elevated risk of urban and low-lying flooding due to excessive rainfall during the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, there is a moderate risk of rip currents in St. Croix, Culebra and along the northern, northwestern, and eastern coasts of Puerto Rico, with a low risk for the rest of the coastal areas.

Although coastal conditions are generally suitable for beachgoers, cloudy skies and a high chance of thunderstorms may pose a hazard across the coastal areas.

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, over of the Azores, and on Tropical Storm Humberto, over the subtropical central Atlantic.



Southwestern Atlantic (Invest 94L)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a a tropical wave located near Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

An area of low pressure is expected to form along the wave today when it moves near the southeast Bahamas.

This low is expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the central and northwest Bahamas later today or over the weekend, and then track northwestward or northward over the

southwestern Atlantic.



Regardless of development, heavy rains and gusty winds are ongoing in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands and likely to spread across the Bahamas an eastern Cuba during the

next couple of days.

People in all of these areas should monitor the progress of the system. While there is significant uncertainty

in the long-range track and intensity of the system, the chances of wind, rainfall, and storm surge impacts for a portion of the southeast U.S. coast during the next several days are increasing.

Interests in this area should also monitor the progress of the system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.