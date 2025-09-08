New Jersey teacher, 37, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 students

WALL TOWNSHIP (Fox News)— A New Jersey school teacher has admitted to sexually assaulting two of her teen students, prosecutors said.

Julie Rizzitello, 37, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of second-degree sexual assault for the crimes that took place in 2017 and 2024, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rizzitello, who taught at Wall High School in Wall Township, was arrested in July 2024 after police were notified by an employee from the district about her relationship with a student, according to the Coast Star. She was also charged with witness tampering and three counts of criminal sexual contact at the time.

The incidents with that victim took place in May and June of that year, according to the outlet, citing a police arrest warrant.

Rizzitello and the student, who had turned 18, had sexual contact in his car in Brick in May 2024, NJ.com reports, citing an affidavit of probable cause outlining the charges against her. They also met at various other locations, while she also sent him nude photos, officials said.

After she was arrested, a second victim came forward and revealed that he and Rizzitello had intercourse in November 2017 and January 2018 at her residence in Brick Township on the Jersey Shore. Pictures and text messages were provided to the detective that corroborated statements during the interview, according to Coast Star, citing an affidavit of probable cause. The victim was 17 at the time.

Sean O’Halloran, Wall Township police chief, said that Rizzitello had taken advantage of her position as an educator.

“The actions of this former teacher represent a betrayal of trust, not only to the victims, but to the entire school community,” O’Halloran told Coast Stare in a statement. “I commend the courage of those who came forward and the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in bringing this case to justice. Protecting our youth is among our highest priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are brought to justice to safeguard our residents and guests.”

Rizzitello, of Brick Township, will be sentenced on Jan. 9, and prosecutors said they will recommend she serve 10 years in state prison and be registered as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, a set of state and federal rules that require people convicted of certain sex offenses to register with law enforcement.

Prosecutors will also call for lifetime parole supervision and be barred from holding public office.

In July, Wall Township Public Schools acknowledged the charges against Rizzitello and stated the district was fully cooperating with law enforcement while urging anyone with information to contact police.

By MICHAEL DORGAN/Fox News

