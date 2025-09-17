Nurse gets prison after husband caught her having sex with teen stepson: ‘Incestuous pedophile’

OCALA — A Florida nurse whose husband walked in on her having sex with his 15-year-old son has been sentenced to two years in prison — with the boy’s mom angrily calling the stepmom an “incestuous pedophile.”

Alexis Von Yates, now 35, had pounced as she watched a horror movie with her stepson, who was visiting his dad in Ocala last July, her arrest warrant showed.

The since-fired nurse told the boy she was “horny” after not having “sex in two weeks” while “on her period” — leading him on to strip her and have sex, while his younger siblings slept in a nearby room.

Alexis Von Yates appears in Marion County court for her sentencing hearing on Sept. 16, 2025. (Court TV)

Throughout, the disturbed stepmom moaned “Oh f–k” and “This is so bad,” the boy later recalled.

The pair thought the boy’s dad, Yates’ lineman husband Frank, was working all night — but he walked in on them as they were having full sex, the affidavit noted.

The teen boy ran out of the living room into the bathroom with his pants around his legs — while his naked stepmom tried to hide under a blanket, which only covered her bottom half.

Von Yates was caught by her husband, Frank, engaging in sexual activity with his teen son while they watched a horror movie on July 26, 2024. (Facebook/Alexis Von Yates)

The dad asked his wife, “What the f–k is going on?” then took his son out of the home.

Von Yates was originally charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

However, she pleaded no contest last month after being offered a plea deal on a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Von Yates was arrested in November before losing her single state nursing license shortly afterward. (Facebook/Alexis Von Yates)

She sat stone-faced in makeup and wearing a black turtleneck as she was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday. She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court fees.

Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt said he agreed to the plea deal that “significantly reduced” the sentence after the boy and his mom said they were “one hundred percent in agreement with the sentencing.”

At the hearing, the disgusted teen’s mom called Von Yates an “incestuous pedophile” who groomed and violated her son

Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 and charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority. Marion County Jail

She also described the former nurse as a “coward” who had no remorse for her “despicable actions” — while saying it destroyed the victim’s relationship with his dad, who has not spoken to him since.

Von Yates was ordered not to have any contact with the boy before she was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom.

She had already lost her nursing license after her arrest in November.

By NICHOLAS McENTYRE/New York Post

