Popular musician dies after being taken off life-support following crash

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man critically injured in a car crash on Rhymer Highway Monday night on St. Thomas was removed from life-sustaining treatment Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jeavon Sasso, 42, a former member of the influential Awesome Jam Band, was removed from a ventilator around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police were still investigating the crash that critically injured the celebrated performer, also known as “UnkleMehn” or simply “Sasso.”

Police responded to a collision on the Rhymer Highway near the KLR entrance — near the turnoff to Caribbean Cinema and the Moravian church about 10:30 p.m. Monday..

One of the vehicles had flipped upside down.

Witnesses speculated speed may have been a factor, police said, but cautioned that an investigation was still underway.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway following the collision, with one vehicle overturned. Occupants of both vehicles were transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

This auto collision remains under active investigation by police.

Meanwhile, Governor Albert Bryan issued a statement this morning about the death of musician Jeavon Sasso.

“It is with a heavy heart that I join the Virgin Islands community in mourning the untimely passing of our brother, Jaevon Sasso.

Sasso was more than a gifted musician. He was a spirit of joy, a voice of our islands, and a proud son of the Virgin Islands whose rhythm carried the heartbeat of our people and the promise of our future. His music brought people together, lifted our spirits and reminded us of the beauty and resilience that define us.

For me, his passing is deeply personal. Sasso was an ardent supporter of mine in word and in deed. He shared his talents freely, lending his voice and artistry to my gubernatorial campaigns. That support meant more to me than he will ever know. It was a gift of trust and friendship, and I will remain forever grateful.

Today, we remember him for the melodies he gave us, the kindness he showed, and the loyalty and light he shared with all who knew him. On behalf of Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and the entire Bryan-Roach administration, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, his loved ones and all who mourn his loss.

May his music live on in the hearts of our people, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”