Man last seen leaving hotel is found dead in river, Pennsylvania police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man was found dead in a river after officials say he was last seen leaving a hotel.

Stephen Williams was last seen leaving a downtown Pittsburgh hotel around 11:15 p.m. September 5, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Someone found his cell phone, but police said they couldn’t make contact with them.

The morning of Sept. 9, Williams’ body was pulled from the Ohio River, according to WTAE.

TribLive reported he was found dead near Rivers Casino in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Alleghany County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death and said this is an active death investigation.

By JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ/McClatchy News

