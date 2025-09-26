Robert Payne Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge

FREDERIKSTED – A St. Croix man was arrested on domestic violence-related charges on Thursday, authorities said.

Robert Payne Jr, 34, was arrested and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 3:45 p.m., when patrol officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic incident, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Robert Payne Jr., 34, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Upon officers’ arrival they observed an adult male with injuries to his face, police said.

“The victim informed officers that Robert Payne Jr. began punching him to the face and mouth several

times,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Payne admitted to assaulting the victim and was taken into official custody, according to Chichester.

He was read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

No bail was offered as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Payne was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.