King’s Alley robbery suspect arrested

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is accused of wearing a mask and hat to disguise his identity during a robbery of a King’s Alley store earlier this summer.

Abdulah Hassan, 27, was arrested today and charged with first-degree robbery, using a dangerous weapon in a crime of violence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on August 27, 2023, at 3:32 p.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a call about an armed robbery at a store in King’s Alley, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Abdullah Hassan, 27, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was called to investigate the incident.

Detectives discovered that a person wearing a face mask and hat entered the store, pointed a firearm at the cashier and placed a plastic bag on the counter, demanding that she give him all the money in the register, police said.

The cashier gave him $300.00, and he exited the store and ran westward, according to police.

Surveillance footage from the surrounding businesses was collected and investigation revealed that Abdulah Hassan was a possible suspect, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant for Hassan was signed by a Superior Court Judge on September 15, 2025.

Hassan was taken into official custody and taken to the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station, where he was booked and processed.

His bail was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Hassan is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill on Monday.