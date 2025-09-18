Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas returns to Miami after guests injured in fight

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship returned to PortMiami this week after an onboard fight left guests injured.

The cruise liner says its team treated guests involved in the fight.

“Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the related medical call when the cruise liner returned.

“We notified local authorities and are working closely with them,” Royal Caribbean said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time.”

The Wonder of the Seas departed from Miami on Monday and was scheduled to make two stops in the Bahamas before returning tomorrow, according to CruiseMapper.

By MAX MOLSKI/NBC News

Read more