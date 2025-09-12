She showed up with boyfriend. So other man pulled out a knife, Florida police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man pulled out a knife when a woman he was meeting showed up with a boyfriend late Thursday, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Officers, arriving to the 1800 block of West State Road 84, found Angie Munguia, 21, with multiple cuts and another man with stab wounds.

Munguia had gone to the location to talk with a woman, police say. The woman was with her boyfriend at the time. When Munguia learned they were dating, he became upset, according to investigators. An argument broke out between Munguia and the woman, and police say Munguia then pulled out a knife and stabbed the boyfriend.

The two men fought, injuring each other further. Police say Munguia also tried to attack the woman during the struggle, but the boyfriend stopped him. A

t one point, Munguia dropped the knife and tried to leave, but officers arriving at the scene found him and took him into custody. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took both Munguia and the male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt.

Munguia is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. It was not immediately know if he had retained an attorney.

By MILENA MALAVER/Miami Herald

