The latest on an Atlantic disturbance expected to become a tropical depression

MIAMI — There’s a disturbance in the eastern tropical region of the Atlantic Ocean that National Hurricane Center forecasters now expect to be a tropical depression next week.

For now, the tropical wave brings “a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” the hurricane center said in its Sunday 8 a.m. update. And, dry air should keep the system at tropical wave level through Monday and Tuesday.

But, “…gradual development is anticipated thereafter and a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle to latter part of the coming week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Formation chance by Tuesday morning: 10%.

Formation chance by Saturday morning: 70%.