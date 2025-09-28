Today: Partly sunny, high 92; tonight: mainly clear, low 80

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm early Sunday.

Major Hurricane Humberto has rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane.

Important: There is NO tropical threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico.

Pulses of northeasterly swells from Major Hurricane Humberto are bringing hazardous marine and coastal conditions to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today.

Impacts include localized beach erosion, life-threatening rip currents, and dangerous seas for small craft.

Conditions will gradually improve early next week.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…In Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques Counties. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.