Tropical Storm Humberto forms in the Atlantic as Hurricane Gabrielle takes aim at the Azores

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Humberto formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday at the same time Hurricane Gabrielle was racing across the ocean toward the Azores islands, forecasters said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the volcanic archipelago which could experience dangerous conditions from Gabrielle as early as Thursday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is forecast to weaken but could cause significant coastal flooding in the island chain as well as large, destructive waves, forecasters said. From Thursday into Friday, Gabrielle may bring up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain across the central and western Azores.

In the Northern Atlantic, Gabrielle was about 855 miles (1,375 kilometers) west of the Azores late Wednesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was traveling to the east at 31 mph (50 kph).

Waves generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and the Atlantic coast of Canada, forecasters said. Life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible.

Tropical Storm Humberto was located 505 miles (815 kilometers) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the weather center said. Humberto is expected to affect the eastern coast of the U.S. with 39 mph winds within the next five days