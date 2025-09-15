Trump blames Biden in Nicaraguan worker’s beheading of boss

DALLAS — President Trump has blamed his “incompetent” predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for allowing an “evil” illegal migrant to be in the country when he allegedly beheaded his boss with a machete, kicking his head around in a Texas motel parking lot.

Trump raged over the barbaric killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah last week while noting that the suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, is here illegally from Cuba even though he has a history of “terrible crimes, including child sex abuse.”

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Sunday.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, allegedly beheaded his manager, Chandra Nagamallaiah, at a Downtown Suites motel in Dallas on Wednesday morning.Dallas County Jail

“This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country,” he said of Cobos-Martinez.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!” Trump vowed.

“This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!”

Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, was found covered in his managers blood blocks from the motel.Marino Sanchez via KDFW

Motel worker Cobos-Martinez was seen smirking in his mugshot after his arrest for the horrific crime at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas on Wednesday last week.

He got into a fight with his manager, Nagamallaiah, while cleaning a room — with surveillance footage catching him grabbing a machete and attacking the manager, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nagamallaiah managed to flee to the motel’s office, where his son and wife then desperately tried to help him.

President Trump said the alleged killer “will be will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”AP

But Cobos-Martinez continued to hack him until his “head was removed from his body,” police said.

Cobos-Martinez then kicked Nagamallaiah’s head into the parking lot “like a soccer ball,” before hurling it into a dumpster, an ICE spokesperson previously told The Post.

Horrified witnesses called 911 and Cobos-Martinez was found blocks away soaked in his slain manager’s blood with the machete still in his hand.

The suspect had been in the custody of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson — but was released on Jan. 13 under the Biden administration, ICE officials said.

Cobos-Martinez has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond, according to court records.

Cobos-Martinez was previously charged with aggravated assault in 2018 in Harris County — but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and was sentenced to one year in jail.

While he was facing charges in Texas, authorities discovered he was also wanted in California for carjacking, false imprisonment, and failure to appear, and he was extradited there to face charges.

In 2017, he was arrested in South Lake Tahoe for trying to carjack a 22-year-old woman while naked.

By PATRICK REILLY/New York Post

