Variable clouds with a shower in spots, high 91

Heads up! A Heat Advisory is in effect for the urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from 10 AM AST through 5 PM AST.

Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure!

As the long-period swell continues to diminish.

Still, there’s a moderate risk of rip current for the northern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra, and St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Imelda, located near the northwestern Bahamas, and on Hurricane Humberto, located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

There is no tropical threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days.