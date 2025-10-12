Bystander, clerk team up to obstruct jewelry store robber on Company Street

CHRISTIANSTED — A bystander and a clerk teamed up to obstruct a jewelry store robber on Company Street in Christiansted Saturday, authorities said.

Daniel Ramos, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, a concerned citizen reported a robbery in progress at a jewelry store on Company Street in Christiansted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Daniel Ramos, 50, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to investigate this case.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the jewelry store and stated that he wanted to

buy a gold bracelet, police said.

A store employee brought out a display with multiple gold pieces on it, and the suspect then asked to see something else, according to police.

“As the employee was getting the other item, the suspect snatched the jewelry from the display and ran out of the store with it,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

A bystander then grabbed him and attempted to stop him from leaving the store, according to Chichester.

A physical altercation between the suspect and bystander ensued and the store employee was able to get several photos of the suspect during the altercation, Chichester said.

The suspect was able to escape; however, he left his cell phone, a shoe, and some other items behind at the scene, she said.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Ramos from the photos taken of him and a name confirmation after someone called his cell phone, police said.

Ramos was quickly apprehended at his residence, according to police.

He was transported to the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station, where he was taken into official custody, booked, and processed.

Bail for Ramos was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Ramos is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.