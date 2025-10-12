Woman tells cops boyfriend is no ‘angel’ in domestic violence criminal complaint

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman claimed her boyfriend is no “angel” after allegedly attacking her over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Angel Porfil, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On October 11, 2025, at approximately 9:36 a.m., Porfil was arrested after his girlfriend called the 911 Emergency Call Center to report that she and the suspect had a verbal dispute which turned into a physical altercation, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Angel Porfil, 37, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“She stated that Porfil attacked her, however, was able to defend herself and ran out of the apartment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The victim fled to a relative’s home where officers made contact with her and observe injury to her face,” Chichester added.

The victim declined any medical attention after the incident, police said.

Porfil was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Pofil as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

Porfl is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.