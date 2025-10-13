Celebrity Cruises cancels all upcoming trips to this Caribbean destination

Celebrity Cruises has canceled stops to Haiti on its upcoming 2025 and 2026 trips. Citing safety concerns, the cruise line has updated itineraries and replaced stops to Haiti with other destinations in the Caribbean.

Labadee, Haiti, is Royal Caribbean’s private destination on Haiti’s north coast, and it’s only accessible by ship. At the popular stop, passengers can disembark and speed along ziplines, snorkel along the reefs, or spend the day relaxing in a hidden cove. Cruises from Key West, Florida, to the Bahamas included one or two full days at this location. Stops to Haiti have now been replaced with visits to Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, or Cozumel, Mexico.

Travel to Haiti is under a Level Four advisory, the highest level issued by the U.S. Department of State, warning U.S. residents not to travel to the country due to increasing violent crime and terrorist activity. Haiti has been under a State of Emergency since 2024 and the advisory was reissued in July, warning travelers, “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason.”

While the 250-acre private destination is surrounded by fencing and separate from the rest of the country, port security is a concern and emergency response is limited.

Eleven cruises on Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond are affected by the changes. Passengers on these trips have been notified about itinerary updates for their cruises. “To provide you with a better guest experience, we have made the decision to cancel our visit to Labadee, Haiti,” the company’s announcement to guests states. The full list of changes can be found on the company’s website.

Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean are both owned by Royal Caribbean Group. Previously, Royal Caribbean suspended off-shore excursions that went outside the cruise port in Haiti to keep guests safe. In September, Royal Caribbean also canceled stops to Labadee through 2026. There is no news as to when visits to Haiti will resume.

Read the original article on Southern Living