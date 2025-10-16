FBI needs your help to find Adrian Alexis Encarnacion Correa

SAN JUAN — The FBI is seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of ADRIAN ALEXIS ENCARNACION CORREA.

There is an active warrant for ENCARNACION CORREA’s arrest, and he faces charges relates to kidnapping, according to the FBI.

The public is advised ENCARNACION CORREA is to be considered armed and dangerous!

People with information should immediately contact 1-800-CALL-FBI, 787-987-6500 or leave a tip online by visiting Tips.FBI.gov—tipsters may remain anonymous.

UPDATE: ENCARNACION CORREA was in official custody as of 8:27 p.m., the FBI’s Limary Cruz-Rubio told the Virgin Islands Free Press tonight.