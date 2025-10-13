Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a brief shower or two this afternoon

Good news! No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Active Systems

The NHC is issuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Lorenzo, located in the central Tropical Atlantic.

Thunderstorms will trigger flood and lightning risks today, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.

There is a moderate risk is expected through at least Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The risk decreases to “low” by midweek, with moderate and possibly high risk returning by the end of the week, the NWS said.