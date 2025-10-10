Mom finds out son robbed another bank and delivers him to cops

TAMPA — A man out on bond for bank robbery is back in jail, after his mom found out he robbed another Tampa bank and turned him in, according to investigators in Florida.

The suspect was delivered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, October 9, about three hours after the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Aaron James Spencer, 33, “entered the Truist Bank on Memorial Highway at 1:10 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, implying he had a pistol. Spencer left with the money on foot and discarded his clothing in a nearby parking lot,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Later that day at 4:38 p.m., a woman called HCSO’s 911 Communication Center saying her son just robbed a bank and she was on her way to the District III office with Spencer to turn him in.”

Spencer arrived about an hour later, and “turned over the stolen money,” officials said.

He was then arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask, involving more $750 and less than $20,000, officials said.

Spencer was out on bond for a bank robbery in Tampa that occurred in April, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being held without bond on the newest charge.

“When someone’s own mother feels compelled to turn them in, it speaks volumes about accountability and the trust our community places in doing the right thing,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.

“Her courage helped end a dangerous situation and reinforces the message that responsibility starts at home.”

By MARK PRICE/The Charlotte Observer

Mark Price is a National Reporter for McClatchy News. He joined the network of newspapers in 1991 at The Charlotte Observer, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.

Read more