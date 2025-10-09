Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots this a.m. and a little rain in p.m.

Tropical Storm Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is located about 395 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. The cyclone is moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

Air Force and NOAA hurricane hunters will continue to investigate the system today.

Although there are NO tropical watches or warnings in effect for Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands at this time, take a look at the potential impacts and remember stay informed via hurricanes.gov and weather.gov/sju.

Elevated Heat Risk and Strong Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms!

Hurricane Jerry will affect the Islands in our area tomorrow, the National Hurricane Center said.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…All urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico, as well as the eastern interior of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.