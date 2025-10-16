New York elementary school teacher allegedly admitted to sexting 13-year-old girl in undercover sting

LONG ISLAND — A New York elementary school teacher is under investigation after he was busted allegedly admitting on camera to sexting a 13-year-old girl and asking for sexually explicit photos.

The Wading River Elementary School teacher, who hasn’t been identified publicly by cops, was immediately suspended Wednesday after the allegations surfaced.

The teacher allegedly made the confession during an undercover sting spearheaded by the Predator Poachers Long Island vigilante group.

The group, which recorded the ordeal, alleged he copped to reaching out to its 13-year-old “decoy account” and making a slew of sick remarks — including trying to teach the girl how to masturbate.

The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed it was investigating the teacher but wouldn’t release further details.

The school district said it had suspended the teacher and banned him from school grounds in the wake of the probe.

“It has been brought to our attention that a teacher at Wading River School has been caught on a livestreamed platform sharing disturbing remarks,” Shoreham-Wading River Central School District Superintendent Gerard W. Poole said in a letter to parents.

“The Riverhead Police Department has been made aware of this matter and are conducting an investigation. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement during this process.”

No further details were immediately available.

By EMILY CRANE and BRANDON CRUZ/New York Post

