Some sun, a morning thunderstorm in parts of St. Croix, high 91

The risk of rip currents will remain low today, but life-threatening rip-currents will return by Friday, persisting through at least Sunday.

Check out the beach forecast for the next days and share with your family and friends.

Once again, warmer conditions are expected today across the islands, promoting hazardous heat conditions. Hence, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for all urban and coastal areas of the islands from 10 AM through 5 PM AST.

Check out some of the recommendations and share with your family and friends. Stay hydrated!