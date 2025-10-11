St. Croix: Cloudy with rain starting at 7:48 a.m., AccuWeather says

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving away from the northeastern Caribbean, but plenty of moisture will stick around through early tomorrow, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and storms from Jerry’s outer bands may still affect the U.S. Virgin Islands and parts of southern and eastern Puerto Rico, keeping the flood risk elevated, according to the NWS.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents today, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until noon today, according to the NWS.

Flash Flood Warning including Charlotte Amalie VI until 9:30 AM AST pic.twitter.com/ZTy8wbcI9D — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 11, 2025

Stay safe and stay updated at nhc.noaa.gov and weather.gov/sju.