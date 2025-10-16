St. Croix: Periods of rain, high 90

[OCTOBER 16]Frontal boundary will promote variable weather conditions today with the potential of T-storms that could trigger flood and lightning risks today.[Oct 16th] 2 PM AST Tropical Weather Outlook

A tropical wave located over the tropical central Atlantic is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days.

Some slow development of this system is possible when it reaches the central portion of the Caribbean Sea by the middle part of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…near 20 percent.

Today: Variably cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy this late morning and early afternoon, then becoming variably cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming variably cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.