Clouds breaking for some sun, occasional rain this morning, high 86

Happy Monday! Expect variable weather conditions today!

An increase in moisture will drive showers and cloudiness across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Hazardous marine conditions will persist across the offshore Atlantic waters until conditions improve (after 8 PM), according to the NWS.

[Week of Monday, December 15 to Friday, December 19]

A variable week is in the forecast, with an increase in rainfall from Tuesday to Wednesday due to an approaching cold front, the NWS said .

In addition, more dangerous marine conditions are expected due to the arrival of a northern swell to the northern coastal waters , which will lead to dangerous beach conditions and a high risk of offshore currents .

Today St. Croix will see clouds breaking for some sunshine to appear and occasional rain this morning with a high of 86, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will see partly cloudy conditions with a couple of showers late and a low of 73, according to AccuWeather.