Bug-spray assault, drug possession, contempt of court lead court docket

KINGSHILL — In the courtroom of Magistrate Judge Yolan C. Brow-Ross of the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill on St. Croix this morning:

Leopold Gittens III is scheduled for a “status conference” including the defendant’s attorney Leslie Elizabeth Davis after his arrest on a domestic violence charge, specifically 14 V.I. Code § 1266 defines the crime of “Destruction of other property,” which applies to anyone who maliciously injures or destroys real or personal property that doesn’t belong to them, in situations not covered by other specific laws, with penalties of a fine or jail time. It’s part of the Malicious Mischief chapter, covering general property damage, and has been cited in cases involving domestic violence. Tishika Rogers is scheduled for an “arraignment hearing” after her arrest on a contempt of court charge, specifically 14 V.I. Code § 582 (a) defines certain acts of contempt of court as crimes, specifically willful disobedience of court orders related to domestic violence, carrying penalties like significant jail time and substantial fines, particularly if a deadly weapon was involved, making it a serious offense against the court’s authority in family law matters. Christmel Berra is scheduled for an arraignment hearing. Tarik Searles is again scheduled for a “hearing” following his arrest on a domestic violence charge, including: 14 Virgin Islands Code (V.I. Code) § 1266 defines the crime of Destruction of Other Property, making it illegal for someone to maliciously injure or destroy someone else’s real or personal property when not covered by other specific laws, with penalties of fines, jail time, or both. Kathryn Vollmer is scheduled for a “hearing” after her arrest for impaired driving, specifically 20 V.I.C. § 493(a) (Virgin Islands Code) defines the crime of driving while intoxicated (DWI) or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, making it illegal to operate a vehicle while impaired or with a blood alcohol content (BAC) at or above the legal limit (often 0.08%). Violations include driving drunk and having a high BAC, with penalties increasing for repeat offenses, and it’s a key law enforced in campaigns like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Sorhaindo Vimcent is scheduled for a an advice-of-rights hearing after his arrest on a felony drug possession charge, specifically 19 Virgin Islands Code § 604 defines serious felony crimes related to controlled substances, primarily the unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensing, or possession with intent to do these acts. Specifically, Title 19, Chapter 29, Subchapter I, § 604 of the Virgin Islands Code makes it unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally: To manufacture, distribute, dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance.To create, distribute, dispense, or possess with intent to distribute or dispense, a counterfeit substance. The severity of the penalties for violating this statute depends on the type and schedule of the controlled substance involved. It is a central statute in the Virgin Islands’ controlled substances law, often linked to other offenses like distribution to minors or near a school. Jahsie Walcott is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing after his arrest on an assault charge, specifically 14 Virgin Islands Code (V.I.C.) § 299 defines the crime of Simple Assault and Battery, covering either committing a simple assault or an assault/battery without aggravating circumstances, with penalties including fines, jail time, or both, and it’s a lesser charge compared to aggravated assault.