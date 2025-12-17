Smith Bay cat burglar who preyed on sleeping homeowners caught by cops

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Smith Bay burglary suspect who preyed on homeowners while they were sleeping was arrested by police on St. Thomas.

Troy E. Johnson, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary in addition to

grand larceny, unlawful entry, and trespassing, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

This CIB arrest follows a reported burglary incident at a residence in Smith Bay, where a male victim reported that an unknown individual unlawfully entered his home while he was asleep, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Troy E. Johnson, 61, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The perpetrator removed approximately $700 in cash along with several credit cards before fleeing the area. Video footage captured the incident, aiding in the identification of the suspect, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau made the arrest of Johnson, according to Dratte.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) encourages members of the community to

assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals with any information regarding this incident

are urged to contact 911, the Central Command at 340-774-2211, or Detective Y. LoBlack of

the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 at extensions 5577 or 5578.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers VI by

calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), visiting crimestoppersvi.org, or utilizing p3Tips.com. The

VIPD assures the public that all tips will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, allowing

contributors to remain fully anonymous.