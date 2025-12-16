Male ‘partner’ accuses Jared Beagles of physical abuse after drinking craft ‘beers’ on Christiansted Boardwalk

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man faces domestic violence charges after being accused of “destroying” his boyfriend’s work uniform and “assaulting” him. court records show.

Jared Beagles, of King Cross Street in Christiansted, was arrested and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a “disturbance” that was reported to officers at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, December 7, according to the Probable Cause Fact Sheet filed with the Superior Court.

VIPD mug shot of Jared Beagles of King Cross Street, C’sted, St. Croix

When officers arrived on the scene at King Cross Street, they observed “clothing, a television and other debris scattered in the roadway as well as two male individuals in the bushes west of the roadway,” the sworn police affidavit says.

A “concerned caller” had notified 911 emergency dispatchers “reporting a disturbance between two male roommates. The caller stated that items were being thrown out of the home,” the fact sheet states.

The two men were advised by officers that they were being recorded for audio and video by an “Axon body-worn camera.”

“While on the scene, (the victim) accused Beagles of destroying his shirt and assaulting him,” the fact sheet states. “Beagles, in turn, accused (the victim) of damaging his television and the front door.”

Each man accused the other of wrongdoing, “escalating the situation,” the officer said in a sworn statement, at which time the officers transferred the couple to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station at Bassin Triangle.

At the police station, the name-redacted victim was advised of his Miranda Rights and agreed to provide a video-recorded statement to officers.

“(The victim) stated that he and Jared Chance Beagles are partners and have been in a relationship for one year at (a residence) on King Cross Street, Christiansted,” the probable cause fact sheet says. “(The victim) sated that he left work at the Buccaneer at approximately 6:10 p.m. and went to Brew STX to meet Beagles.”

“(The victim) stated that earlier that day, Beagles had taken his phone and charger to charge his own cellphone at work due to the power situation,” the complaint says. “(The victim) reported that he and Beagles went to Shuppes on the Boardwalk where he consumed two local amber brew beers. While there, an argument ensued, (the victim) said he did not recall the cause of the argument, however, Beagles told him to collect his belongings and move out of the residence.”

Jared Chance Beagles / Facebook

“(The victim) stated that he left Shuppes and returned home to gather his belongings,” the probable cause fact sheet says. “Upon arrival, he realized that he did not have his cellphone and returned to Shuppes to retrieve it. The victim stated that their friends informed him that Beagles had already left and returned home.”

“The victim stated that when he returned to the residence, he observed that Beagles was upset and he began removing his personal effects,” the complaint says. “(The victim) stated that Beagles collected his belongings and threw them into the street. The victim further stated that in a fit of rage, Beagles removed the already-damaged front door and threw it across the street into the bushes.”

“The victim stated that Beagles also threw his silver Samsung S23 Ultra cellphone across the street into the bushes,” the complaint says. “He valued the phone at $1,500.00. The victim searched for the phone but was unable to locate it. He left the area to avoid further confrontation; however, Beagles chased him down the street.”

“The victim stated that Beagles pushed him on the chest, pinned him to the ground and struck him with a closed fist multiple times, causing bruises to his hands,” the complaint says. “The victim stated that he shielded his face to avoid blows, He reported that he and Beagles had never been involved in any prior physical altercation and that he feared for his life because he had never seen Beagles behave in that manner before. The victim stated that passersby witnessed the assault and shouted for Beagles to stop.”

Jared Chance Beagles / Facebook

The victim reported injuries to his hand, neck, lips and back of his head, police said. After the interview, the victim complained of a headache and touched the back of his head, according to police.

The officer then observed a “red substance,” believed to be blood, on his hand, police said. The victim requested medical attention and EMTs responded, but the victim refused further medical treatment at the hospital, according to police.

While at the police station, Beagles was also advised of his Miranda Rights, and gave a video-recorded statement to officers.

Beagles told police that he and his boyfriend of one year had had an argument earlier in the day. He stated that he had been at work all day and messaged his boyfriend that he was having a terrible day, “hated everything, hated himself” and “felt worthless.” He told police that he drank “two White Claws” after work.

Beagles told police his boyfriend arrived at his workplace between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. As soon as he arrived at his workplace, Beagles said his boyfriend asked: “Who was the person he was talking to and why was he pointing at (the victim) and laughing?

Beagles also told police that his boyfriend stayed behind at Beagles’ workplace “until closing to assist an employee.”

Beag;es told police he reached home before his boyfriend and discovered and when he got home that the front door was off its hinges.

Beagles told police that when his boyfriend arrived home, he immediately asked him where the front door was. The accused said the boyfriend did not answer him, so he pushed him to the couch and a “tussle” ensued.

Beagles also claimed that his boyfriend did not want to participate in the altercation, but that he had told him he could not leave the residence until he told him where the front door was.

Beagles told police that when he went into the bedroom, his boyfriend took the television off the wall and threw it outside.

Beagles said when he went outside, his boyfriend pointed to a vacant lot to indicate where the missing door was, police said.

The accused said he observed his $1.100.00 TCL 65-inch television in a gut near their residence.

Beagles admitted to officers that he became “upset” and threw his boyfriend’s belongings into the street, according to police.

The accused also admitted to officers that his boyfriend attempted to leave and that he chased him down the street, police said.

Beagles said that when he discovered his television was in the gut, he took his boyfriend’s cellphone from the coffee table and pitched it into the bushes on the vacant lot across the street, according to police.

Police said they observed on the victim: a cut on the back of the head that was bleeding, black and blue bruises on the back of his left hand, a bruise on his thigh and a split lip.a red bruise underneath his neck and a Buccaneer uniform (shirt) that was all black now.

Police also said that photographs were taken of the victim’s injuries and that no visible injuries were present on Beagles’ body.

Beagles was taken into official custody and transported to the police administrative building in Mars Hill where he was booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Beagles as per the territory’s domestic violence laws.

Beagles was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

He was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on December 9.