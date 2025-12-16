St. Croix resident accused of ‘assaulting’ two men

KINGSHILL — A woman is accused of assaulting two men during a domestic disturbance on St. Croix Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lauren Rice, 36, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence and simple assault & battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in Estate Clifton Hill on December 15, 2025, at around 6:39 a.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Lauren Rice, 36, of Estate Clifton Hill, St. Croix

The responding patrol officers were informed that the suspect, Lauren Rice, had physically assaulted her boyfriend and another male, police said.

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to this case.

Investigation revealed that the complainant and Lauren Rice got into an argument the night before, which

turned physical, according to police.

During the skirmish, “Rice assaulted the complainant and struck him on the head which resulted in visible injuries,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The morning of December 15th, another argument ensued and Rice prevented the complainant from leaving the house to go to work, according to Dratte.

A co-worker of the complainant arrived to take him to work, however, Rice got into an argument with the co-worker, telling him to leave while spitting at him and trying to physically assault him, police said.

Rice was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Rice as per the territory’s domestic violence laws.

Rice was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

The suspect was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill this morning.



