Natalee Holloway killer Joran van der Sloot reportedly tried to kill himself in prison

LIMA — Natalee Holloway killer Joran van der Sloot reportedly tried to commit suicide at the notorious Peruvian prison where he is serving 28 years for murdering another woman.

The 38-year-old killer was found Saturday hanging from a piece of blanket as guards delivered breakfast at his cell at the maximum-security Challapalca Prison, according to Peruvian newspaper La Republica.

Joran van der Sloot was injured in a brawl at the Peruvian prison where he is serving a 28-year sentence for murder. (Reuters)

Officials confirmed that it “suggested a possible suicide attempt” at the prison housing the country’s most dangerous inmates.

The Dutch national was taken to the infirmary, where he is reportedly in stable condition but will remain under observation due to his mental state, the outlet said.

Van der Sloot confessed to murdering Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005. (Courtesy of Beth Holloway)

Van der Sloot is locked up for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old business student Stefany Flores Ramirez, who was beaten to death in a hotel room in 2010.

That murder was five years after Holloway, an 18-year-old high schooler from Alabama, vanished while on a class trip to the island of Aruba.

Van der Sloot was found hanging by the neck at the prison. (AFP via Getty Images)

Van der Sloot — who was just 17 at the time — finally confessed in 2023 to murdering her and dumping her body in the Caribbean Sea. But he was not charged because the statute of limitations had run out.

He made the chilling confession as part of a plea deal for extorting Holloway’s parents.

Natalee Holloway’s senior portrait, 2005.

Van der Sloot emailed the Holloway family in 2010 and demanded $250,000 in return for information about Natalee’s death and disappearance.

The desperate family gave van der Sloot, the last known person to see her alive, a $25,000 down payment, but in return he gave them false information about the whereabouts of Natalee’s body — which has never been recovered.

Van der Sloot entered the Peruvian prison system in 2010; his release date is in 2045. (Associated Press)

He took the cash and went to Lima, Peru, with girlfriend Flores Ramirez.

She confronted him about his involvement in the Holloway case — and he beat, choked, and smothered her to death in a bloody attack. He confessed to bludgeoning her in 2010 and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

In 2023, he was convicted of selling drugs in prison in Peru, and another 18 years was added to his sentence.

By PATRICK REILLY/New York Post

