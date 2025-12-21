Partly sunny and breezy with a passing shower or two, high 86

Northeast winds are steering showers towards our region, the National Weather Service said.

A fading long-period northeasterly swell will continue to promote Small Craft Advisory and High Risk of Rip Current conditions today and tonight, according to the NWS.

A stronger northerly long-period swell is forecast to arrive by Tuesday, once again deteriorating conditions, the NWS said.

Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a passing shower or two and a high of 86, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a couple of showers late and a low of 74, according to AccuWeather.