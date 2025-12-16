Partly sunny with a stray shower this afternoon, high 86

Limited flooding and lightning risks today for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

Some areas may experience localized flooding, slippery roads, and reduced visibility due to passing showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Safety reminders:

• Watch for water on roadways and drive with caution.

• When thunder roars, go indoors.

• Stay informed and monitor official updates.

Hazardous marine conditions will persist across the offshore Atlantic waters until conditions improve.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6;00 AM AST THURSDAY



* WHAT…Seas 6 to 8 ft expected.



* WHERE…Atlantic Waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico from 10 NM to 19.5N.



* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM AST Thursday.



* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS



Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a stray shower this afternoon and a high of 86, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions with a low of 73, according to AccuWeather.