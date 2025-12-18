Repeat offender Jimmar Payne arrested on fraud-related charges: court docket

KINGSHILL — In the courtroom of Magistrate Judge Yolan C. Brow-Ross of the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill on St. Croix this morning:
- Jimmar Payne is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing after his arrest on fraud-related charges, specifically 14 Virgin Islands Code § 791 defines the crime of Forgery, which involves falsely making, altering, forging, or counterfeiting various legal documents, financial instruments (like checks, notes, deeds, wills), corporate records, and official records, or knowingly passing them off as genuine. It covers actions like forging signatures, altering entries in books, or presenting fake documents with intent to defraud. 14 Virgin Islands Code § 792 (V.I. Code tit. 14, § 792) defines the crime of passing forged bankbills or notes, or possessing them with intent to defraud, under the Forgery and Counterfeiting chapter, making it illegal to knowingly have or try to use counterfeit money (like fake bank notes) to cheat someone. It’s part of Title 14, Chapter 39, dealing with forgery and counterfeiting offenses in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 14 V.I. Code § 795 (Virgin Islands Code) criminalizes the act of knowingly filing, registering, or recording a false or forged document (like deeds, contracts, or corporate papers) in any official Virgin Islands public office, making it a crime related to fraud and forgery, punishable by fines or imprisonment, as detailed in Chapter 39, Forgery and Counterfeiting. 14 Virgin Islands Code § 833 (V.I. Code tit. 14, § 833) criminalizes Participating in Frauds on Creditors, making it illegal to be involved in fraudulent conveyances, contracts, or judgments designed to deceive or hinder creditors from their rightful debts or claims. Essentially, it’s a statute against fraudulent transfers of property or assets to avoid paying debts. 14 Virgin Islands Code 843 (14 V.I.C. § 843) criminalizes Fraudulent Claims Upon the Government, specifically addressing making false statements or using fake documents (bills, receipts, claims, affidavits) in matters within any U.S. Virgin Islands government agency’s jurisdiction, punishable by fines or imprisonment. It covers acts like submitting fake COVID-19 test results for travel or false employment applications, and is part of Title 14, Chapter 41, dealing with Fraud and False Statements. 14 V.I. Code § 461(a) (Title 14, Chapter 22) defines the crime of Access to computer for fraudulent purposes, making it illegal to knowingly access a computer, system, or network to devise a scheme to defraud, or to obtain money, property, or services through false pretenses, representations, or promises. It’s essentially computer fraud, covering actions like phishing, scams, or impersonation for financial gain using digital systems.
2) Astia Lebron is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing after her arrest Wednesday on robbery-assault-related charges, specifically In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Title 14, Section 295 (14 V.I.C. § 295) refers to the crime of Assault in the First Degree, a serious felony involving intentionally causing serious bodily injury to another person, often with aggravating factors like using a deadly weapon or intent to commit murder, especially in domestic violence cases. 14 Virgin Islands Code § 297(a) defines Assault in the Third Degree, a crime that involves assaulting someone under specific aggravating circumstances, such as with a deadly weapon, intent to commit another felony, premeditated design to inflict great harm, or causing serious bodily injury, carrying penalties of fines, jail time, or both, and is often seen in domestic violence cases.