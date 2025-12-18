Repeat offender Jimmar Payne arrested on fraud-related charges: court docket

KINGSHILL — In the courtroom of Magistrate Judge Yolan C. Brow-Ross of the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill on St. Croix this morning:

Astia Lebron on St. Croix

2) Astia Lebron is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing after her arrest Wednesday on robbery-assault-related charges, specifically In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Title 14, Section 295 (14 V.I.C. § 295) refers to the crime of Assault in the First Degree, a serious felony involving intentionally causing serious bodily injury to another person, often with aggravating factors like using a deadly weapon or intent to commit murder, especially in domestic violence cases. 14 Virgin Islands Code § 297(a) defines Assault in the Third Degree, a crime that involves assaulting someone under specific aggravating circumstances, such as with a deadly weapon, intent to commit another felony, premeditated design to inflict great harm, or causing serious bodily injury, carrying penalties of fines, jail time, or both, and is often seen in domestic violence cases.