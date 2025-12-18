Breezy with clouds and sun, a passing shower or two this morning, high 87

Despite subsiding swell, hazardous marine conditions will persist today, the National Weather Service said.

The High Surf Advisory remains in effect along northern Puerto Rico and Culebra until this afternoon, while the High Risk of Rip Currents remains in effect until early Friday, according to the NWS.

The Small Craft Advisory across the offshore Atlantic remains in effect through midday Friday, the NWS said.

Today St. Croix will be breezy with clouds and sun and a passing shower or two. High 87. AccuWeather.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a shower in places late. Low 76, AccuWeather.