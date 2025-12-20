Trump nominates Lt. Gen. Donovan to lead Southern Command

WASHINGTON — President Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Francis L. Donovan to be the next leader of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on Friday, a week after Adm. Alvin Holsey formally retired from the post two years ahead of schedule.

Holsey — who spent more than three decades in the Navy and since November 2024 had led Southcom, which oversees the U.S. military in Latin America and the Caribbean — retired last Friday after reportedly being asked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to step down.

Donovan, who has experience as an infantry, reconnaissance and special operations officer, is currently the vice commander of the U.S Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

Donovan’s nomination comes as the Trump administration has continued to blow up alleged drug-trafficking boats in both the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, along with turning up the pressure against Venezuela and its strongman leader, Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. military has conducted a minimum of 25 strikes in both the Caribbean and eastern Pacific and killed 104 “narco-terrorists” as part of a military campaign that kicked off in early September.

At the same time, the administration has established a gigantic military presence in the Southcom area, deploying about 15,000 U.S. service members, at least 11 warships, one submarine, F-35 fighter jets and other assets, arguing they are positioned there to quash drug trafficking in the Southcom region and protect the U.S.

Donovan’s nomination will be subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Donovan, who became the SOCOM vice commander in September 2022, has served in expeditionary, combat and contingency ashore, at sea and from the sea. He has led numerous command assignments within the Marine Corps.

Donovan holds a bachelor of arts degree in geography from Towson University, a master’s degree in strategic studies from U.S. Army War College, and a master’s in military studies from Marine Corps Command and Staff College, according to his biography.

