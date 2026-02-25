BEYOND THE ADVISORY: Tourists and Residents Report Severe Infections After Swimming at Princess Condo Row; Is the DPNR Reporting Lagging Behind the Bacteria?

CHRISTIANSTED — While the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) continues its weekly cycle of ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ designations, a disturbing cluster of reports from St. Croix’s ‘Condo Row’ suggests the official data may be lagging behind a real-time health crisis.

In the wake of recent Beach Advisories, visitors and locals alike are reporting severe symptoms that go far beyond a typical case of the ‘island flu.’ One visitor, Thomas E. Bellinger, reported that after snorkeling the ‘tire reef’ at Sugar Beach on February 14, he and his wife developed debilitating symptoms of infection by mid-week. While local doctors have pointed towards Influenza A, the timing of the snorkeling trip has raised concerns about waterborne pathogens lurking in the sediment.

Even more alarming is the report from Vicki Cox Waggoner, a diabetic traveler who sustained a minor cut at Rainbow Beach—a location not currently on the ‘unsafe’ list. Her foot became severely infected, resulting in extreme pain and the threat of hospitalization upon her return to the mainland. It is a stark reminder that in the USVI, bacteria doesn’t respect the invisible lines on a DPNR map.

The Forensic Reality: Why is this happening? Local observers point to a ‘perfect storm’ of environmental failures:

Sewage & Runoff: Frequent rain in the hills flushes the ‘guts’ directly into the bay at Princess Condo Row, where currents often trap the effluent. Sargassum Decay: Decomposing seaweed creates an anaerobic ‘breeding ground’ for Enterococci and other bacteria. The Military Factor: Rumors of discharge from nearby naval vessels continue to swirl, though officials remain silent.

If you have open cuts or a compromised immune system, the ‘Post Mortem’ is clear: Do not trust the water just because it isn’t on a list today. The bacteria is moving faster than the paperwork.