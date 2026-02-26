Superior Court Tackles Littering and Illegal Dumping on St. Croix Calendar

ST. CROIX — The Superior Court of the Virgin Islands held a dedicated Citation Calendar this morning to address a wave of waste management violations across the island. Presided over by the Honorable Yolan C. Brow Ross in Room CR-103, the session saw twelve individuals called to answer for various environmental infractions.

The charges, brought under Title 19 of the Virgin Islands Code, highlight ongoing efforts to curb the accumulation of wreckage and unauthorized waste disposal. Notable cases included: