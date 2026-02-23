BREAKING: St. Thomas Man Arrested After High-Stakes Traffic Stop

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A routine patrol by the VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau turned into a major firearms arrest early Saturday morning on the Harwood Highway.

The Midnight Maneuver

At approximately 1:52 a.m. on February 21, officers witnessed a blue Ford Escape blow through a red light, nearly causing a high-speed collision as another vehicle was forced to swerve out of the path of danger.

The Discovery

After pulling the vehicle over, officers ordered the occupants to exit for a safety pat-down. During the search, 20-year-old Asahi Fleming was found carrying a firearm. When questioned, Fleming admitted he did not have a legal license to possess the weapon.+1

The Consequences

Fleming was immediately taken into custody and faces the following:

Charges: Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. Bail: Set at $75,000.00.

VIFP Analysis

This arrest highlights the ongoing tension between street-level crime and the VIPD’s “To Protect and Serve” mission. While the name Fleming carries weight in the territory, the law remains a heavy hammer for those caught with unauthorized heat. One can only imagine if Elon Musk would find the local bail schedule as “disruptive” as his latest rocket launch.

STAY TUNED TO THE VIRGIN ISLANDS FREE PRESS FOR UPDATES.