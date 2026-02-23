White-Collar Reckoning: Understanding the Charges Against Brett “Mac” McClafferty

ST. THOMAS — Following the advice-of-rights hearing for 37-year-old Brett “Mac” McClafferty on February 23, 2026, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice (DOJ) has signaled a rigorous prosecution through its White Collar Crime and Public Corruption Unit.+1

While the public identifies McClafferty by his previous business ventures, the DOJ is focusing on a complex web of financial allegations that carry significant prison time. Here is a breakdown of the specific charges leveled by Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea:

The Legal Definitions

Grand Larceny : Under V.I. law, this involves the unlawful taking of property valued above a specific statutory threshold—in this case, tied to a nearly $900,000 fraud probe.

: Under V.I. law, this involves the unlawful taking of property valued above a specific statutory threshold—in this case, tied to a nearly $900,000 fraud probe. Obtaining Money by False Pretense : This charge suggests that McClafferty knowingly made false representations to victims to gain control over their funds.

: This charge suggests that McClafferty knowingly made false representations to victims to gain control over their funds. Passing or Possession of Forged Bills : This indicates the alleged use of altered or entirely fabricated financial instruments intended to defraud banking institutions.

: This indicates the alleged use of altered or entirely fabricated financial instruments intended to defraud banking institutions. Drawing and Delivering Worthless Checks: Commonly known as “paper hanging,” this charge involves issuing checks with the knowledge that the account lacks sufficient funds or is closed.

VIPD mug shot of Brett “Mac” McClafferty, 37, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Prosecution’s Path

The DOJ’s White Collar Crime Unit is specialized in “paper trails,” focusing on fraudulent banking transactions that often bypass standard street-level detection. McClafferty’s arrest on February 21, 2026, marks a pivotal moment in an investigation that has gripped the local business community.

As the case moves forward in V.I. Superior Court, the territory watches to see if the legal system can provide a “strike” as definitive as the one McClafferty’s reputation has taken in the court of public opinion.