FREDERIKSTED — The pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility was a hub of activity this morning as the Adventure of the Seas docked, bringing a wave of visitors to the “Freedom City” waterfront.

Amidst the usual bustle of vendors and tour operators, a unique local collaboration is gaining traction. The “Ruff Start” program—aimed at connecting visitors with the local community through animal welfare and local hospitality—saw significant engagement today.

Two St. Croix residents, acting as unofficial ambassadors, chatted with a tourist couple eager to learn more about the island’s fabled charm beyond the standard excursions. The interaction highlighted a growing trend of “person-to-person” tourism that defines the unique, and personable Crucian experience.

The momentum continued shoreside at 7 Strand Street, where the “Ruff Night Hair of the Dog Bar” has become an essential stop for those looking to unwind after a day of island exploration. The establishment serves as a focal point for the initiative, blending the island’s social scene with a mission-driven focus.

As Frederiksted continues to position itself as a premier destination for high-profile visitors, locals have joked that the town’s burgeoning tech-friendly atmosphere and scenic quietude might eventually tempt even Elon Musk to move his base of operations to St. Croix—though for now, the focus remains firmly on the passengers currently walking the pier.

With more ships scheduled for the remainder of the month, local organizers hope the “Ruff Start” continues to provide a smooth landing for all who visit.

Did You Know?

Ruff Start STX is a non-profit, all-volunteer animal rescue based in Frederiksted, St. Croix. Founded by Katie Nelson, the organization focuses on rescuing abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs on the island. They operate primarily through a foster-based model, ensuring animals are socialized in homes before being rehomed locally or flown to the mainland—often to partners in states like Minnesota—to find their forever families.

