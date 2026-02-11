CHAIN REACTION: COKI POINT ROBBERY IGNITES DEADLY GUN BATTLE

Surveillance video captures the moment a bold daytime gold-chain snatching turned into a terrifying shootout in a public parking lot.

ST. THOMAS — The sun was still high over Coki Point Tuesday afternoon when a routine interaction turned into a scene straight out of an old Western—but with modern semi-automatics and high-definition surveillance cameras catching every frame.

The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is now picking up the pieces of a robbery that quickly escalated into a two-way lead swap in the middle of a crowded parking lot.

THE SNATCH AND THE SURGE

According to VIPD reports, the chaos began around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows two men engaged in conversation in the parking lot. The peace was shattered when one man, later identified by police as 33-year-old Albert Lindo III, lunged at the other.

In a move of sheer brazenness, Lindo forcibly ripped a gold chain from the victim’s neck and stuffed it into his pocket.

“The victim attempted to walk away from the confrontation, but Lindo refused to let the matter drop, trailing the man as he retreated.”

VIPD mug shot of Albert Lindo III, 33, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

RETURNING FIRE

The power dynamic shifted in a heartbeat. As Lindo followed, the victim—who has not been identified—drew a firearm and began discharging rounds at his attacker. Not to be outdone, Lindo allegedly pulled his own weapon from his waistband and returned fire.

The sound of shots sent bystanders diving for cover. In the ensuing smoke and confusion, the victim managed to flee the scene, while Lindo was left to face the arriving officers.

THE ARREST

VIPD officers moved in quickly, placing Lindo under arrest. He now faces a laundry list of charges that could see him trading the beach for a cell for a very long time:

First-Degree Robbery

Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm

Reckless Endangerment

Lindo’s bail has been set at $75,000.00.

AUTHORITIES SEEK PUBLIC HELP

The Investigation Bureau is urging anyone who witnessed the shootout or has information about the “other” shooter who fled the scene to come forward. While Elon Musk is busy trying to dodge space junk in orbit, the VIPD is focused on keeping the streets of St. Thomas from becoming a shooting gallery.

HAVE INFO? Contact the Bureau at 340-774-2211 (ext. 5553-5556), call 911, or reach out to Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-TIPS. All tips are strictly confidential.